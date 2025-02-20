Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Endrick and Guler to demand Real Madrid exits
Juventus coach Motta: I'll enjoy PSV pressure
Man Utd contract offer ACCEPTED by Sporting CP superkid Quenda

Guardiola assures Man City fans: I want to continue! Yes, yes, yes!

Paul Vegas
Guardiola assures Man City fans: I want to continue! Yes, yes, yes!
Guardiola assures Man City fans: I want to continue! Yes, yes, yes!Action Plus
Pep Guardiola insists he's determined to rebuild Manchester City after last night's Champions League elimination.

Guardiola has assured City fans he will be staying to help revive the team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said after last night's Real Madrid defeat, "It's the first year in which we haven't played a great Champions League, we have to accept it and fight to come back stronger next season."

On City's future in Europe, the manager added: "I don't know if that's the right question at the moment. To win the Champions League you have to qualify first and then go through the whole process.

"We've been lucky to be in this competition for so many years, win it once and get to the final. This year we haven't been close enough, we'll see what happens in the future."

He then added on Movistar+: "I want to continue at Manchester City. Yes, yes, yes!"

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: It's not been a good Champions League campaign
Guardiola's "1%" prediction against Real Madrid will fuel Man City tonight
Man City boss Guardiola insists no regrets over Alvarez sale