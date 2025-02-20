Guardiola assures Man City fans: I want to continue! Yes, yes, yes!

Pep Guardiola insists he's determined to rebuild Manchester City after last night's Champions League elimination.

Guardiola has assured City fans he will be staying to help revive the team.

He said after last night's Real Madrid defeat, "It's the first year in which we haven't played a great Champions League, we have to accept it and fight to come back stronger next season."

On City's future in Europe, the manager added: "I don't know if that's the right question at the moment. To win the Champions League you have to qualify first and then go through the whole process.

"We've been lucky to be in this competition for so many years, win it once and get to the final. This year we haven't been close enough, we'll see what happens in the future."

He then added on Movistar+: "I want to continue at Manchester City. Yes, yes, yes!"