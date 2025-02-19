Guardiola's "1%" prediction against Real Madrid will fuel Man City tonight

COMMENT: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that his side have a very slim chance at beating Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Madrid claimed a 3-2 first-leg win at the Etihad last week after scoring twice in the final four minutes to stun Guardiola’s side who looked helpless against the 16 time champions. City have won just once at the Bernabéu -- a 2-1 round-of-16 victory in February 2020 -- and must defeat Carlo Ancelotti's team to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

The Spanish head coach spoke ahead of the game about how his side do not stand a chance which does not bode well for his squad despite them coming off an impressive 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

"The margin to win in Bernabéu in that position (3-2 down), everybody knows that if you ask before the game, the percentage to go through, I don't know, we arrive at 1%, or I don't know what," Guardiola said.

"It will be minimal, but as much as you have a chance, we will try, that's for sure, you know? "The chance is minor because the result was not good -- five minutes ago, with 2-1, it would be different.

"But with 2-3, the chance is less, but as much as you have a chance, we are going to take it, and we'll see what happens."

Some would call it realistic or pragmatic but the fact is that this statement shows how City’s mindset has shifted this season despite their campaign only being halfway done. City have endured their worst season since Guardiola took charge in 2016, losing 12 games in all competitions and surrendering their title hopes by mid-season to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Guardiola is still in the FA Cup unlike Arsenal and Liverpool and at least has a chance against Madrid who are currently having a major defensive crisis. This should boost the hopes of Guardiola who unleashed winter signing Omar Marmoush against one of the strongest defenses in the Premier League at the weekend only for him to grab a hattrick before halftime.

City have been extremely successful in recent years and are used to posing next to trophies at the end of the season with huge grins on their faces. This season however has taken the wind out of their sails and Guardiola’s lack of hope and ability to give up before the game against Madrid creates the argument that his side are slightly spoilt and when one thing does not go their way they will throw their toys out of the pram without a second thought.

The Premier League champions are fourth in the league, 3 points away from third. They face bottom of the Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and on Wednesday night have the chance to knock out the La Liga leaders at their home ground. After the 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle, Guardiola’s side has a very real chance of achieving this as well as rounding off the second half of the season with an unprecedented trophy charge.

This is as long as they can keep their chins up and prove that their winter spend of £178m was worth it with a performance against a weakened Madrid side despite being a goal down. Guardiola’s words will likely fuel his team's performance as they try to prove him wrong and chase down one of the few remaining trophies in what has been an unpredictable season so far for a side who are used to winning it all.