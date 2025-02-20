Man City boss Guardiola: It's not been a good Champions League campaign

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City must accept they weren’t good enough after their Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

City suffered a 3-1 defeat in Spain, sealing a 6-3 aggregate loss in the play-off stage to the reigning champions.

It was their fourth meeting in as many seasons, with City winning emphatically in 2023 but falling on penalties last year.

“The best team won, they deserved it,” the City boss said post-game.

“We made good Champions league campaigns in the past, (reaching the) semi-finals and finals, but this season no.

“I had the feeling in the previous three (years) we were better than them, this time they have been better.

“They can run, can make long possessions, high pressing, dynamic movement, defend well. They deserve it. We need to learn from it. We need to accept it and move forward.”