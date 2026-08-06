Carragher rips into Mohamed Salah's move to Turkey: I just think he's better than that"

Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor has been confirmed this week and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits he is confused with the switch.

The 34-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well as the MLS but opted instead to make his way to Turkey this summer in a move that drew tens of thousands to his unveiling.

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Salah helped the Reds to win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups, as well as the Community Shield.

He leaves as a club legend who will never be forgotten and as he enters the twilight of his career, Carragher revealed that he is conflicted with the move to Turkey instead of a return to Italy.

"I was convinced he'd end up at an AC Milan or Juventus or somewhere like that, maybe his wages were a problem.

"I don't know him, obviously have never spoken to him. But he's like Ronaldo, he's so driven, his numbers mean so much to him. I thought, he can still do this in Turkey by the way, but I thought he'd want to play at a real prestigious club.

"Obviously his wage demands have put a few people off but I thought he might almost curb those demands a little bit to almost get a better club

"To go to an AC Milan or Juventus or whoever it may be, play at the San Siro, still playing in big games, still playing in Europe. Turkey just feels like... I just think he's better than that."

Trabzonspor will hold a signing ceremony for Salah at Papara Park on Thursday at 17:30 BST in what is a momentous occasion for the legendary winger who looks happier than ever after making the decision on the future.

The Turkish side are desperate to reclaim the domestic title they last lifted in 2022 and Salah may be the star to lead them back to glory.