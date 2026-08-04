Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah set for surprise Trabzonspor move

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah set for surprise Trabzonspor move
Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah set for surprise Trabzonspor movePeter Byrne, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is reportedly on the verge of a surprise move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 34-year-old left Liverpool as a free agent earlier in the summer, ending his trophy laden nine years on Merseyside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Salah scored an incredible 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions, winning two Premier League titles, and a Champions League among others.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Liverpool legend is on the verge of a surprise move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor weren’t the Super Lig club interested in signing Salah. Fenerbahce had also made several contract offers.

It’s understood Salah will join on a two-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Trabzonspor have since released a statement confirming that Salah is expected to arrive in Turkey imminently.

“Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal at 12:00 on Wednesday, August 5 (tomorrow),” they wrote.

“The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours.

“The time and other details regarding the welcome program in Trabzon will be shared with the public through our club's official communication channels during the day.”

Mentions
Mohamed SalahTrabzonsporLiverpoolPremier LeagueSuper LigFootball transfers