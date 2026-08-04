Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is reportedly on the verge of a surprise move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 34-year-old left Liverpool as a free agent earlier in the summer, ending his trophy laden nine years on Merseyside.

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Salah scored an incredible 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions, winning two Premier League titles, and a Champions League among others.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Liverpool legend is on the verge of a surprise move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor weren’t the Super Lig club interested in signing Salah. Fenerbahce had also made several contract offers.

It’s understood Salah will join on a two-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Trabzonspor have since released a statement confirming that Salah is expected to arrive in Turkey imminently.

“Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal at 12:00 on Wednesday, August 5 (tomorrow),” they wrote.

“The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours.

“The time and other details regarding the welcome program in Trabzon will be shared with the public through our club's official communication channels during the day.”