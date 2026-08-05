Man Utd agree to sell THIRD goalkeeper as Altay Bayindir agrees summer move

Manchester United have agreed to offload both Radek Vítek and Altay Bayindir this week.

United’s number one Senne Lammens has been joined by summer signing Karl Darlow in a new-look goalkeeping department under manager Michael Carrick who been shifting around who may feature between the sticks.

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Bayindir, who failed to establish a place ahead of either Andre Onana or Senne Lammens, is set to join La Liga side Celta Vigo as per reports who state he has agreed the switch.

Celta have the option to sign Bayindir permanently, reportedly set at £3.5m, and a sell-on clause would be included should they trigger that deal.

The Turkish international, 28, joined United in 2023 in a €5M move from Fenerbahce, but he has only made 17 appearances in all competitions under multiple United managers over the past 3 years.

He joins young goalkeeper Radek Vitek who has agreed to join Middlesbrough for an initial £7M fee this week as he drops down to the Championship to find more game time.

Vitek has long been Boro's leading goalkeeper target following a successful loan move in the Championship with Bristol City last season and The Athletic report that the deal gives United up to a 35 per cent sell-on fee.

Alongside Lammens and Darlow, Tom Heaton has signed a contract extension this summer which means Carrick now has 3 strong goalkeepers in contention for the first team heading into the new campaign.

Lammens is set to start between the sticks as the club’s first choice goalkeeper next season, after winning the Premier League's official Transfer of the Season award last season.