Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Man Utd agree to sell THIRD goalkeeper as Altay Bayindir agrees summer move

Man Utd agree to sell THIRD goalkeeper as Altay Bayindir agrees summer move
Man Utd agree to sell THIRD goalkeeper as Altay Bayindir agrees summer moveIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Manchester United have agreed to offload both Radek Vítek and Altay Bayindir this week.

United’s number one Senne Lammens has been joined by summer signing Karl Darlow in a new-look goalkeeping department under manager Michael Carrick who been shifting around who may feature between the sticks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bayindir, who failed to establish a place ahead of either Andre Onana or Senne Lammens, is set to join La Liga side Celta Vigo as per reports who state he has agreed the switch. 

Celta have the option to sign Bayindir permanently, reportedly set at £3.5m, and a sell-on clause would be included should they trigger that deal. 

The Turkish international, 28, joined United in 2023 in a €5M move from Fenerbahce, but he has only made 17 appearances in all competitions under multiple United managers over the past 3 years. 

He joins young goalkeeper Radek Vitek who has agreed to join Middlesbrough for an initial £7M fee this week as he drops down to the Championship to find more game time. 

Vitek has long been Boro's leading goalkeeper target following a successful loan move in the Championship with Bristol City last season and The Athletic report that the deal gives United up to a 35 per cent sell-on fee. 

Alongside Lammens and Darlow, Tom Heaton has signed a contract extension this summer which means Carrick now has 3 strong goalkeepers in contention for the first team heading into the new campaign. 

Lammens is set to start between the sticks as the club’s first choice goalkeeper next season, after winning the Premier League's official Transfer of the Season award last season. 

Mentions
Altay BayindirSenne LammensRadek VitekKarl DarlowManchester UnitedCelta VigoPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Why Jadon Sancho is at the last-chance saloon & how he can improve ahead of his next move

How a move for Giorgio Scalvini would impact Man Utd's summer plans

Man United's Radek Vitek closing in on Middlesbrough move