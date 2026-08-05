Newcastle "confused" by Arsenal's deal for Bruno Guimaraes: There was no direct contact!

Bruno Guimaraes is set to sign for Arsenal this summer as Newcastle scratch their heads at the deal for the midfielder.

Arsenal won the league for the first time in 22 years last season and are seeking to build a side that can not only defend their title but also go on to win the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Gunners have agreed a £75M deal with Newcastle for Guimaraes, with the full fee due up front, with no further add-ons in what is one of the biggest moves of the summer.

Despite agreeing a deal and the Brazilian midfielder being set to undergo his medical this week, it has been revealed that Newcastle were very confused by how the deal progressed.

“This started six weeks ago when intermediaries, essentially middle men, contacted Newcastle and asked if Bruno Guimaraes would be available and could he go to Arsenal,’ Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie said.

“It was around about then that Bruno Guimaraes intimated that he would be willing to speak to Arsenal and would be up for moving to the Premier League champions.

“I think what perplexed Newcastle over the last five or six weeks is the way Arsenal have gone about things. There was no direct contact, no formal offer, everything was played out through intermediares and that really confused Newcastle to an extent.

“He will be a real big miss to this football club but it does leave Newcastle with money to spend in this transfer window, having now brought in £245m for Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes combined.”

Arsenal are also working on a deal for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr but the winger is set to stay as he signs a new contract.

After much confusion on Newcastle’s side of the negotiations, Guimaraes will become Arsenal’s third signing of the summer following winger Christos Tzolis and back-up goalkeeper Illan Meslier in what is becoming a side that can challenge for European glory again.