Shay Given says Gyokeres will only stop Guimaraes from winning the treble at Arsenal

Former Premier League star Shay Given has suggested that Arsenal need a new striker as Bruno Guimaraes steps in.

Newcastle United have sanctioned the sale of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal in a deal worth £75M as the midfielder undergoes his medical with the North London side this week.

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The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates all summer and now a move looks certain as he makes the switch to the Premier League champions.

Guimaraes will join the likes of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi in the middle of the park as manager Mikel Arteta builds a side worthy of defending their league title next season.

However, as the experienced midfielder prepares to make the move, Given has sent a message to Arsenal fans as he states that Viktor Gyokeres will only hold the side back.

He spoke with BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football betting, about how Arsenal may need to look in the transfer market for another striker option.

“Can a signing like Bruno Guimaraes give Arsenal the strength in depth they need to win multiple trophies? Yes but I think they still need to strengthen their options up front with another striker as well.

“Viktor Gyokeres did okay last season but I still think when you want to win multiple trophies, you need somebody at the very top of the pitch who only needs one chance to score, not three or four chances a game.

“That’s the level Arsenal are at, at the minute. If there is an opportunity to bring in more quality up front, that’s part of the puzzle too.”

Guimaraes will become Arsenal's fourth signing of the window but, despite improvements, Arteta may hear Given’s message as he ponders whether Gyokeres is worthy of keeping his role up front.