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Mohamed Salah greets fans and wears Trabzonspor shirt as his famous number is revealed

Mohamed Salah greets fans and wears Trabzonspor shirt as his number is revealed
Mohamed Salah greets fans and wears Trabzonspor shirt as his number is revealedREUTERS

Mohamed Salah will sign for Trabzonspor this summer as he greets fans in Turkey ahead of his announcement.

Salah ended a nine-year spell at Anfield this summer in what was an emotional farewell to the side where he won every trophy possible under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot

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The Egyptian king had been on the lookout for a new side this summer and despite links to both the MLS and Saudi Pro League, he is set to test himself in the Turkish Super Lig. 

Trabzonspor have teased his move to the side over the past week but posted pictures and videos of the winger wearing the club shirt and meeting fans this week as they eagerly await to see when he will be announced. 

A move to Trabzonspor would see Salah team up with Manchester United's Andre Onana and former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic. 

The club have revealed that Salah will take the number 61, a famous number with the side who are renowned for making the 61st minute of matches unforgettable as they create an incredible atmosphere. 

61 is the area code of their home city of Trabzon and Salah is clearly keen to excite fans as he picks a number that means so much to supporters. 

According to media reports, Trabzonspor have already had 100,000 shirts produced with Salah's name as anticipation grows over a formal announcement from the side this week. 

In 2022, Trabzonspor claimed their most recent league success, ending a 38-year wait. Salah will aim to help the side to another title next season where he will be the face of the entire league. 

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Mohamed SalahJurgen KloppArne SlotTrabzonsporPremier LeagueSuper LigFootball transfers

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