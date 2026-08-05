How a move for Giorgio Scalvini would impact Man Utd's summer plans

Manchester United have begun revisiting a potential move for Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, an intriguing development that could alter the direction of their rebuild.

Turning their attention to a centre-back would represent a shift in priorities as United's main intention has been to sign a third midfielder this summer. But pursuing a defender such as Scalvini would likely postpone those plans until next year.

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Figures within the game believe United's thinking is that while another midfielder remains on the agenda, the club also know they will eventually need to bring in a top-level centre-back.

Moving for Scalvini now could provide a solution to that longer-term requirement, even if it means delaying further midfield additions.

United are one of the clubs known for letting their transfer business run to deadline day, and late deals this summer are a possibility.

At this stage, however, there is no active contact between the clubs, with Scalvini remaining a player United have discussed internally rather than an active negotiation with Atalanta.

The 22-year-old has long been admired by the club, with United having already scouted the Italy international over the past two years.

United's appreciation of Scalvini would extend beyond his natural position at centre-back. While he has established himself as one of Serie A's most promising defenders, the club are also attracted by his versatility, with the ability to fill in as a defensive midfielder when required.

The possibility adds an extra dimension to his profile and is seen as an intriguing aspect of any potential deal, if they decide to move it forwards.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and several Serie A clubs have also been credited with interest in Scalvini, whose valuation is believed to be around €55 million.