Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi: Salah now a Liverpool legend

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso admits stopping Mohamed Salah tonight will be key to defeating Champions League opponents Liverpool.

Bayer are at Anfield tonight for their clash with Xabi's former club.

The Spaniard said, "I think if I have to share with my players what will happen here, I will. But everyone has their own feelings, good memories but also bad ones.

"Tomorrow is a new challenge, the Champions League against a good team. I have good and bad memories from here in England, it's a challenge and if you provoke the fans they really side with the team and it becomes difficult, but we have our game plan.

"(Salah) has enormous quality, I remember he went through Basel, Chelsea, Roma and now Liverpool. He has grown and is fantastic in front of goal, he is now a legend. We will have to give our all to stop him."