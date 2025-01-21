Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi pushed about Real Madrid rumours
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has ducked questions about a move to Real Madrid at season's end.

Xabi is being mentioned as Carlo Ancelotti's successor at Real.

Ahead of Bayer's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Xabi was asked by Spanish reporters about the Real rumours.

He said, "Goodbye or Real Madrid? I can't say anything, we're in the middle of a season and all clubs have big goals.

"Atlético have them, Madrid have them too, and I'm thinking about achieving them. The game is very important for both teams and I'm focused on that.

"I haven't prepared (answers), it doesn't bother me, nor does it surprise me. I'm only thinking about Atlético, that's why I've prepared and I have enough to do."

