Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: When Ceballos and Ancelotti weren't at Real Madrid they thought differently

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: When Ceballos and Ancelotti weren't at Real Madrid they said different things

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has dismissed Real Madrid's response to his comments last week.

Simeone had a dig at Real Madrid after their controversial Copa del Rey win in extra-time against Celta Vigo on Thursday. The Argentine was asked about Real's response at today's Champions League media conference for their clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Dani Ceballos and Carlo Ancelotti responded to your statements on Friday. Do you understand the controversy?

I never comment on what my colleagues say. I refer to my memories. When one goes back in time and remembers that game against Bayern, those statements (by Ancelotti) were a consequence of what happened on the pitch, not for show. And Ceballos the same: he made the same statement when he was at Betis . They are doing very well, they are a great team... but when they were at another team they thought something else...

Is it enough to win to be in the top 8?

First, let's talk about our opponents. Leverkusen is an extraordinary team, with great speed and very good positioning. Xabi is doing a great job, he showed it last season and is on his way to repeating it. The way they play football is admirable. We will compete with our tools, with the objective we have. The club has never managed to win this Champions League and our objective is to reach that final so desired and loved by everyone.

Are you worried about missed penalties? How are penalty takers chosen?

I'll decide. The responsibility is mine. We'll decide tomorrow at seven in the evening.

What do you think of Florian Wirtz? Is he Leverkusen's Antoine Griezmann?

I couldn't say much about him, I haven't followed him as much as Griezmann here. I know the importance that Wirtz has in the games I've seen, but not only him. The team has a very marked pattern of play, respecting situations to attack in different ways, and he is one more in a very compact team.

What is your analysis of the new Champions League format?

It forces us to have to win a certain number of points. It has always been like this, but before there were fewer games; now there are more, we are more teams, we all play against each other and eight teams go directly to the round of 16, avoiding two games. The incentive of having to add points is there, as it always was, but this block of eight teams avoids a round.

Is Xabi's character as a footballer reflected in his role as a coach?

Yes, for sure. He is a reference for how he saw football from the centre of the field, which is where it is best seen, and he had great coaches. Absolute congratulations for his work, and we will have to take the game to where we believe we can do damage.

Is the Champions League an unfinished business?

It is the objective of all the teams that participate, and we are one of them. Our objective is to reach the final, yes.

Is it good to focus so much on this issue?

You are the ones who focus on it. One person comments, another one comments, and you make it the subject of the front page.

What do you expect from Getafe in the Copa?

We know him very well. He is growing a lot, we already saw the game against Barça. You can see the characteristics of the coach and, in a one-off game, it is always complex.