Lewandowski key as Szczesny makes playing demand before committing to Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has been key in Barcelona's move for Wojciech Szczesny.

The former Poland goalkeeper is set to come out of retirement to sign for Barcelona as a replacement for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Szczesny hung up the gloves over the summer after terminating his contract with Juventus a year early.

In the process of Barca seeking Ter Stegen's replacement, Lewandowski was a key figure.

A close friend of Szczesny for years, the Poland striker and top scorer immediately thought of his former teammate, even though he was already enjoying his announced retirement.

According to Jofre Mateu on Cadena SER, the call between the Barça striker and Szczesny was key to knowing his intentions and for Barça to take the final step.

"From what I understand, there was a call between Lewandowski and Szczesny in which the goalkeeper told him that he was fine as he was and that he was going to be a starter or he wasn't going," stated Mateu.

"He told him not to make him go to Barça so that he would then be on the bench."