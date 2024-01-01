Dudek declares Barcelona target Szczesny as better than Ter Stegen

Jerzy Dudek feels Wojciech Szczesny will prove a good addition for Barcelona.

The former Juventus goalkeeper is willing to come out of retirement to join Barca as a replacement for injured No1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Former Real Madrid keeper Dudek says Ter Stegen is, "in terms of goalkeeping", "a little bit worse " than Szczesny.

Speaking to Goal Poland, Dudek declared his fellow Pole as "a completely different goalkeeper to Ter Stegen" and emphasised that "Barcelona plays a slightly different system, with a lot of short play from the goalkeeper in the penalty area".

Szczesny is expected to be in Marbella this weekend for talks with Barca officials.