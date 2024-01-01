Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Flick reveals De Jong ready to return
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says Frenkie de Jong is ready to return.

The Holland midfielder hasn't played this season due to injury, but is now close to a comeback.

Ahead of Saturday night's clash with Osasuna, Flick said: "What I have seen in training I liked. Gavi is also recovering well, he is in a good time. In Frenkie's case, he's close to being recovered to help us.

"Good to see him. I think tomorrow he will take a day off. He has trained a lot and needs time to recover. The problem for him is not the normal week, he is an experienced player, he can help me even if he plays 20 minutes, but we have to see how he evolves.

"We will see him next week."

