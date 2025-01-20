Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover

Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos fires barb back at Atletico Madrid coach Simeone

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos fires barb back at Atletico Madrid coach Simeone
Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos fires barb back at Atletico Madrid coach SimeoneLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has dismissed complaints from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

After Real's controversial Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo, which they needed extra-time to win 5-2, Simeone took a fresh dig at the controversy on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's been happening for 100 years, I don't know why you're surprised," declared the Atletico coach.

Following Sunday's win against Las Palmas, Ceballos responded, stating:  "I think Simeone hasn't yet overcome the two Champions League finals lost to Real Madrid.

"They have their opinions and we have to keep working. Keep on the same path, which is to win. We're enjoying this victory."

Mentions
LaLigaSimeone DiegoCeballos DaniReal MadridAtl. MadridCelta VigoLas Palmas
Related Articles
Las Palmas coach Martinez: Real Madrid's finishing so precise for their win
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti enjoys swipe at critics after Las Palmas thumping
Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with brace; welcomes Alaba back