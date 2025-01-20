Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos fires barb back at Atletico Madrid coach Simeone

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has dismissed complaints from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

After Real's controversial Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo, which they needed extra-time to win 5-2, Simeone took a fresh dig at the controversy on the night.

"It's been happening for 100 years, I don't know why you're surprised," declared the Atletico coach.

Following Sunday's win against Las Palmas, Ceballos responded, stating: "I think Simeone hasn't yet overcome the two Champions League finals lost to Real Madrid.

"They have their opinions and we have to keep working. Keep on the same path, which is to win. We're enjoying this victory."