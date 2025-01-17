Real Madrid coach Ancelotti relieved to defeat Celta Vigo in Copa; reacts to Tchouameni whistles

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted relief after their Copa del Rey triumph against Celta Vigo.

Celta forced the game into extra-time before Real eventually won 5-2, with Endrick scoring twice in the extra period.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Ancelotti conceded frustration over the way Celta were able to get back into the tie.

It was a crazy match... How do you analyse it? Did you ever see yourself out of the Copa?

When the match was almost over, we gave away two goals and opened the scoring. Good game until the 70th minute, and then two goals were given away. But the reaction in extra time was good and everything went well.

Are you surprised that you missed out on that 2-0?

There was a bad positioning... We tried to train to avoid making these kinds of mistakes and not to slow down.

Endrick and Güler… Do you feel it has been unfair?

Endrick has shown his quality, he has an extraordinary shot. Güler has come into the game and has started to be difficult and has shown character. Endrick has already spoken about the issue of injustice.

The possible penalty claimed by Celta.

I haven't seen it.

Do you understand why the referee did not go to the VAR?

They may have talked about it, but I don't know, I haven't seen a single replay.

The Bernabéu whistles for Tchouameni, you...

It's a wake-up call for the fans, it's acceptable considering what happened against Barcelona. Tchouameni played a great game.

The mystique of the Bernabéu. What is it like to be there when the stadium puts pressure on the player and the coach?

They blew the whistle tonight to give us a wake-up call. When the game got complicated, they pushed us and that's special.

Tchouameni. It must not be easy to play when you are whistled for the first ball you touch. He has reacted...

He has character, he has returned to his position. He has helped the centre-backs a lot defensively. He is good at pressing. He supports well.

Second consecutive change for Vinicius in games where Madrid had not decided the match, on the contrary, you were losing in Jeddah and 2-2 in this one against Celta.

I removed him to take advantage of Rodrygo's freshness.

Mbappé's gesture after scoring, asking people not to whistle. Did you see it?

I don't know... I see a player who has returned to his best level. A lot of continuity. He has helped us a lot and he can help us a lot in the next matches.