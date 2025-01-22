Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club may look at recalling Fabio Vieira this winter due to the amount of injuries the club are dealing with.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League with Dinamo Zagreb at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, Arteta has revealed that the club are in need of attacking options which has linked them with Vitor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon and Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig.

The Gunners desperately need a striker but more options in midfield would also be helpful for a side who are lacking creativity at the moment. Arteta insists the speculation around players being linked to the club does not affect his decisions and that he is too busy to read any reports published.

“I understand it happens,” he said. “In the summer I had a lot of people texting me saying: ‘You’re after him?’

“And sometimes I don't even know what they’re talking about. I don’t follow that too much, I have enough work to do and we’ve got a lot of things on so I don’t get too distracted by it.”

However, when asked about midfielder Fabio Vieira and the possibility of recalling him from the FC Porto this winter Arteta did not rule out that the club may bring him back for the second half of the season.

“There were certain possibilities with the Fabio situation,” he said. “We’re exploring all of the things that we can do, just in case we cannot do them as well, how the injuries are progressing and when we’re going to have them available.”