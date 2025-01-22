Tribal Football
Arsenal in talks with agents for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus

Arsenal are in talks with agents for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.

The Gunners have been linked with the newly-capped Brazil international over the past week.

And now AS's Edouard Burgos is reporting: "Arsenal enter the race for Igor Jesus.

"The Gunners have kept their eye on the striker throughout the season.

"Informal chats, but nothing more. He is the alternative to other profiles such as Sesko or Evan Ferguson."

Indeed, RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko and Brighton's Ferguson are also targets for the Gunners.

