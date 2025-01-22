Arsenal boss Arteta wary of Dinamo Zagreb: Some incredible talent

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Dinamo Zagreb this week.

The Gunners are set to take on the European minnows in the Champions League group stages.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Arteta is aware that his team will have to be at their very best to get anything in the game.

He stated on Zagreb: “Yeah, incredible talent. What they've done for many, many years, very consistently as well, the type of football that they always play in the very particular culture, with very, very clear philosophy, how they want to play the game so it's going to be a very difficult match.”

He added on their young players: “Yeah, I don't like to talk about individuals (Martin Baturina), but they do have a lot of talent. They have obviously some individuals that (catch) your eye, because you have in your head as well all the players they play in that club and what they've done in the past. So, yeah, you know, it's a good League and a great club to follow.”

On the opponent as a unit, he finished: “Yeah, well, that's the context of the game, obviously, with a new coach, and with the fact that they haven't played a competitive match for a month, obviously, we know the games that they play, the friendlies and we watched them and just to try to gather and ideas and more principles, basically, than systems and formations, because Fabio played when he was In China, different formation when he was in Italy now as well.

“So to actually understand what he's going to do, know the idea behind it, probably just so we'll adapt to that tomorrow.”