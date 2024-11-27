Arsenal defender Gabriel happy winding up Gyokeres

Arsenal centre half Gabriel Magalhaes rubbed salt in the wounds of Sporting CP on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian defender was at his imperious best in a 5-1 win over Sporting away from home in the Champions League.

While they had come up against Swedish hot shot Viktor Gyokeres, the striker was unable to have a big impact.

After he scored in the game, Gabriel was eager to show off Gyokeres’ signature celebration.

What makes the celebration interesting is that Arsenal have been linked to Gyokeres’ signature in recent months.

But the race to sign Gyokeres will only heat up next summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City also involved.

