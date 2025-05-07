Merson says Arsenal should not have made it to the semi-finals as they prepare to face PSG

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has given his thoughts ahead of Arsenal's clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal have not scored in any of their past seven semi-final matches in all competitions and will travel to Paris knowing that they must score at least 2 to progress to the final of the competition after losing the first leg by a single goal. Merson has told Sky Sports News that it will likely be tough ordeal for his former side who he thinks will have to go all out.

"The players were nervous - it was the semi-final of the Champions League - and they have never been in the semi-finals of the Champions League before - they are not seasoned pros," Merson commented on Arsenal after the first leg defeat. "It doesn't matter how much money you earn, you are going to get nervous.

"PSG got that early goal and had Arsenal on the rack and I just think Arsenal were scared because they, perhaps, thought; 'If we let another goal in, we are out of the tie already'. They have (now) got another chance.”

The first goal is often crucial in clashes such as this and if PSG do score first then the Ligue 1 champions are likely to sit back and park the bus. Merson was harsh on his side once again and stated that the Gunners perhaps should not have made it this far in the competition due to inexperience.

"They should have been completely blown out of this competition. They had chances - PSG - and I think it's now down to the first goal.

"If Arsenal score that first goal, it wipes out Tuesday's performance and it's game on. If Paris Saint-Germain score first, I can't see any way back. And I know people will say that Aston Villa went 4-1 down, but they were at home, with nothing to lose and could have a right go at it.

"People will say they won at the Bernabeu, but that was in the last minute. If it is 1-1 in the final minutes, PSG will not be playing gung-ho.

"There are a lot of things to think about, Arsenal are right up against it but, with Thomas Partey back, you never know. They have got a chance, but I don't give them too much of a chance."