Berta eager to bring PSG midfielder Lee to Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Arsenal are eyeing a move for PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League semifinal in Paris, The Sun says Arsenal are keen on South Korea international Lee.

The interest is being driven by new Arsenal football director Andrea Berta.

Berta tried to sign Lee for former club Atletico Madrid and remains keen on the attacking midfielder.

The Italian is now talking with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta about finding room in his squad for Lee, convinced he can make a big impact in the Premier League.

PSG rate Lee at around €20m.

Arsenal receive bad news as PSG star Dembele is set to return for Champions League clash