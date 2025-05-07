The eight players who could miss Arsenal's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night in what should be a Champions League semi-final to remember, these are the eight players who could miss the clash.

Whilst Ballon d'Or-chasing Ousmane Dembele is set to return for the Ligue 1 champions after Luis Enqire confirmed he is okay to start against the Gunners, PSG will still miss a few stars. These include French defender Presnel Kimpembe and potentially, playmaker Lee Kang-in who picked up a shin injury against Strasbourg at the weekend.

The Gunners have it all to do away against the Champions League outright favourites with a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta will have an even bigger headache when picking his side for such a huge game as six of his first team members are likely to watch from the sidelines.

Firstly, Italian midfielder Jorginho picked up a rib injury, whilst forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were both ruled with long-term hamstring and knee injuries. Jurrien Timber faces a late evaluation and likely won’t be risked while Riccardo Calafiori was fine to return to training but like Timber, will not be rushed.

Finally, Gabriel Magalhaes is out with a hamstring injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is struggling with a knee injury as Arteta looks to rotate his side once again after a shocking 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the weekend. A comeback is possible for the North London side especially as midfielder Thomas Partey returns to the side, which will give Arteta more freedom to work with in the middle of the pitch.