Arsenal boss Arteta admits Odegaard could face Inter Milan

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shared a positive update on his captain Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners have been without their talismanic midfielder for several weeks.

But Odegaard is back in full training and may play against Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

“The positive news is it’s great to have Martin back,” he told reporters.

“Obviously he’s trained with us for the first time, a full session today.

“He felt good, it’s a bit earlier than we expected, but he wanted to be with the team, so we’ll decide tomorrow whether we use him, but at least it’s a big step that he’s traveled with us and is part of the team.”