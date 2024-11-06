Arsenal boss Arteta adamant they face Inter Milan in good shape

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits his team are facing a test of character at present.

The Gunners are in a tough spell of results, which has seen them fall adrift in the Premier League title race.

However, a Champions League group stage game against Inter Milan may be a welcome distraction.

Arteta told reporters: “With everything that we’ve been through here in four or five years, what a great place we are in because we’ve been with problems of all kinds. We are in an incredible moment and we are blessed to be where we are.

“We’re going to play this competition, we’re going to play 70 games, we’re going to have injuries, we’re going to have defeats like many other teams and it shows where we are and then how good we’re going to be to react and be ourselves and tomorrow come here to win again.”

He then added on how his team is viewed in Italy: “I don’t know. It’s obviously the opinion of all the managers, if they see us in this regard, we see ourselves as well as a very strong team that can compete with anybody and it’s time to show tomorrow that we are at our level and we can come here and beat them.”

And on Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, he finished: “I think they have a really clear idea and identity and that for me is the biggest strength of Inter and that’s full credit to the manager. He has some very specific ideas, especially in ball possession, the way he moves the position of certain players to occupy different spaces and this makes it tricky and unpredictable. But to be fair, we face in the Premier League a lot of tactical issues that we have to resolve and hopefully tomorrow we’re going to do that as well.”