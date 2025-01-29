AC Milan coach Conceicao admits Calabria bust-up sparked by concert

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao has confirmed his anger after their win against Parma stemmed from a concert attended by several players last week.

Conceicao clashed with Milan fullback Davide Calabria at the end of Sunday's win against Parma.

It was claimed in the aftermath that part of the reason for Conceicao's fury was that Calabria, along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Theo Hernandez and Francesco Camarda had attended a Lazza concert during the week.

And at his Champions League media conference on Tuesday, Conceicao confirmed: “These things make people talk.

“I’m Portuguese, I’m from a different culture, but the language of football is universal: We have two hours of training a day, and then it’s normal life, but you have to deal with it professionally.

“It’s not a call to attention for everyone, the world doesn’t come crashing down because of a concert. I spoke with four players, I have my rules and the club has them too.

“It doesn’t matter for tomorrow, the most important thing is to think about Dinamo and how we can beat them.”

Ahead of facing Dinamo Zagreb, he also said of his players: “I see a very good group on a human level. They are good men. They understand that there is my thought about football and our sporting life. Since they know how we work as a group they are very respectful, as am I.

“The coach must see what group he has in front of him, they are a good group. I arrived and changed a lot of things and they accepted it. It doesn’t seem like we have changed the way we play but there are several things we want to change. I am happy with this group.”