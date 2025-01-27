REVEALED: Concert at heart of AC Milan coach Conceicao's clash with Calabria

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
It's been suggested a concert last week attended by AC Milan players was at the heart of coach Sergio Conceicao's clash with Davide Calabria on Sunday.

The pair had to be separated by players and staff at the end of Milan's win against Parma.

Gazzetta.it says the frustration for Conceicao stemmed from a Lazza concert at the Forum in the days before the match.

In addition to the former captain, there were, documented by a photo on social media: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Theo Hernandez and Francesco Camarda

Their presence angered Conceicao, who wants to see his players fully focused on their work at this stage in the season.

Conceicao also didn't appreciate Calabria's reaction to his substitution, the bottle thrown far away and a few blows to the bench.

Mentions
Serie AConceicao SergioCalabria DavideCamarda FrancescoLoftus-Cheek RubenAC MilanParma
