AC Milan director Ibrahimovic plays down Conceicao's clash with Calabria

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played down coach Sergio Conceicao's clash with Davide Calabria.

The pair had a furious exchange at the end of Milan's victory over Parma, with Ibrahimovic among those having to intervene and separate the pair.

At Kyle Walker's media presentation, Ibrahimovic commented: “Yesterday’s situation with Calabria and Conceicao, there was a lot of adrenaline. They are two winners who did what they did.

“It happened to me a thousand times on and off the pitch,” Ibrahimovic continued. “The important thing is that it was resolved, before I entered the dressing room. 

“This same thing happened to me in Barcelona, at Milan, in Paris, with United: It’s normal. Everyone wants to win at all costs. When it happened to me, (Fabio) Capello told me: ‘Don’t worry, it’s good for the team’." 

