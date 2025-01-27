Lazza invites AC Milan coach Conceicao to concert after Calabria controversy

Music artist Lazza has invited AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao to a future concert.

Conceicao clashed with Milan fullback Davide Calabria at the end of Sunday's win against Parma.

It was claimed in the aftermath that part of the reason for Conceicao's fury was that Calabria, along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Theo Hernandez and Francesco Camarda had attended a Lazza concert during the week.

Responding to the reports, Lazza told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Mister, we're waiting for you, you'll see that you'll have fun.

"Always Forza Milan".