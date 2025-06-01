Luis Diaz's fiancée Gera Ponce sends goodbye message to Liverpool fans

Gera Ponce, fiancée of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, has seemingly sent a goodbye message to the fans as transfer speculation continues to mount.

Diaz, 28, has been heavily linked with moves to Barcelona and Saudi Arabia but recently said in an interview with the club he was “very happy” at Liverpool.

The stories surrounding his future at Anfield has seemingly taken another twist, however, after Ponce sent a heartfelt message to the Liverpool fans on her Instagram.

Translated from the original Spanish, she said: "To the incredible Liverpool fans.

"From the first day we arrived, we felt firsthand what it means to be a part of this club. We knew the slogan was 'You’ll Never Walk Alone', but to hear them sing it with so much passion, support each other at every moment and show such unconditional love... confirmed to us that here you never walk alone.

"This fan doesn't just support, it feels. And what you have made my boyfriend and our entire family feel is something we carry in our souls.

"Thank you for so much love, for so much dedication and for making us feel at home. Being a part of this fan is a privilege. There's no doubt: they're the best in the world.

"This is a real bond, deep and strong, that reaffirms that we'll never walk alone."