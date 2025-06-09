Man Utd eye Chevalier and Ter Stegen as potential replacements for Onana

Manchester United are showing an interest in Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Le Parisien reports that Manchester City as well as United, are showing an interest in the 23-year-old shot stopper who is also of interest to Ligue 1 and European champions Paris Saint-Germain. His current deal expires in 2027, but Lille have not yet given up hope of the player signing an extension who is valued at around £58M.

United have also been linked with Ter Stegen, who is being forced out by Barcelona after Barcelona prioritised signing Joan Garcia from Espanyol and preferred Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks this season. Reports have suggested that Ter Stegen doesn't feature in manager Hansi Flick's plans and he is likely to depart in the coming months.

Both keepers would replace Andre Onana whose future at Old Trafford has been under debate for some time. His inconsistencies, countless errors and poor work rate have ultimately turned the fans against him. The Cameroonian international has been linked with the Saudi Pro League and manager Ruben Amorim may cash in on him if an offer does crop up in a move that may boost United’s defense tenfold ahead of the new campaign.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are thought to be among their targets for incoming transfers whilst Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho and Antony have all been linked to various sides as Amorim’s rebuild continues. Onana may be next on the list to leave if a respectable sum does come in as many fans desire a goalkeeper who is younger and more importantly, reliable.