The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal make Sesko contact; Griezmann yet to make Atletico call; Beto rethinks future

Antoine Griezmann is in no rush to decide his future; Beto is focused on Everton but is also open to new opportunities; Diogo Leite is attracting big clubs for the summer. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

UNION BERLIN’S DEFENSIVE ROCK ATTRACTING BIG CLUB INTEREST

Diogo Leite is having an outstanding season with Union Berlin. The 26-year-old Portuguese defender has become a key player in the Bundesliga, helping his team to rise again with strong performances, including recent draws against Bayern Munich and Leverkusen. Leite is one of the most complete centre-backs in Germany right now.

He leads Union Berlin in many important stats: he has made 204 ball recoveries (second-best in the Bundesliga), 55 interceptions (third in the Bundes), and won 302 duels, confirming that his presence on the pitch is strong and constant.

But Leite is not only a great defender, he also plays a big role in building from the back: he has completed the most progressive passes (297) and the highest number of total passes (1302) for Union.

With 927 completed passes and 194 into the final third, he shows vision and accuracy. Leite also covers a lot of ground — he has run over 305.8 km this season, more than any other Union player. That's why many clubs from the Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga are following him closely. His contract runs until 2026, but Union Berlin are trying to extend it. A strong, smart and modern defender, Leite could be ready for a big move this summer and his future is all to be written in the coming weeks.

GRIEZMANN IN NO RUSH AS MLS INTEREST GROWS

Antoine Griezmann is attracting serious interest from several Major League Soccer clubs, including Los Angeles FC. The French forward remains one of the most respected names in European football, and his profile is highly appreciated by teams in the United States. However, despite the growing attention, Griezmann has not made any final decision about his future.

The Atletico Madrid player is still under contract until 2026 and remains deeply attached to the Spanish club. For this reason, he prefers to wait until the end of the current season before thinking about his next steps.

Despite some recent rumours, he has not at all rejected a contract renewal from Atletico Madrid. At the moment, no such offer has been refused, and the focus remains on the final part of the season with the Colchoneros.

MLS clubs interested in Antoine, on their part, are willing to be patient: they know that convincing Griezmann to leave Atletico will not be easy, but they are prepared to wait and present strong proposals for the summer. That’s why Griezmann's future remains open: while a move to the United States is a possibility, any decision will only be made after careful consideration in the coming months.

BETO FOCUSED ON EVERTON, BUT…

Beto is fully focused on helping Everton finish the season in the best way possible, but the summer could bring important decisions for the striker. The Guinea-Bissau forward has attracted attention from several clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.

These clubs have recently approached Beto’s entourage to collect information ahead of the next transfer window. The 27-year-old is satisfied at Everton and is happy with his current experience in the Premier League.

However, Beto is also open to considering other options, especially if a new project offers him a leading role and the chance to grow further in his career.

For now, there are no advanced talks or final decisions. Beto remains committed to Everton and wants to end the season with strong performances. He will take time in June to evaluate all possible options, including staying with the Toffees or moving to a different club if the project, as told, is convincing enough.

With interest growing across Europe, Beto could become one of the names to watch in the upcoming transfer window. His future remains open, and the next few weeks will be important in shaping the next step of his career.

ARSENAL IN CONTACT WITH SESKO

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Benjamin Sesko as they prepare for the summer transfer window. In recent days, the Gunners had direct contact with the player's entourage to discuss a possible move: the feeling between the parties was positive. At the moment, there are no advanced negotiations or final decisions, but the conversation was an important step.

Both sides agreed to stay in touch and speak again soon, as Arsenal continue to evaluate their options for a new striker, given that Sesko is not the only name on the list. Just as Arsenal are not the only club interested in Sesko, as he is attracting interest from several top clubs. His current contract with RB Leipzig includes a €70 million release clause, although this could increase slightly based on performance-related conditions.

Arsenal are seriously considering investing in a young striker with great potential, and Sesko fits their idea. In any case, the English club, if the contacts continue positively, is also willing to match his cost, considering it in line with the player's "real" value.

It is still early in the process, but the interest is concrete, and contacts will continue. Important developments are expected in the coming weeks.

NAPOLI AND RB LEIPZIG TARGET DRAGUSIN DESPITE INJURY

Last time we talked about Napoli who are already working on plans to strengthen their defence in the summer, one of the priorities requested by Antonio Conte to remain on the bench next season too. As told, Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal is a concrete option, with talks already started last January. In any case, he is not the only name monitored: in fact, until a few weeks ago, Radu Dragusin, of Tottenham, was among the names on the shortlist.

The Romanian centre-back was one of the players Antonio Conte identified as a key target for next season, but the knee ligament injury complicated everything.

However, Dragusin - despite his recent serious injury - continues to be considered a strong and reliable profile, well-suited for Serie A and Conte's tactical plans.

For this reason, Napoli have not removed him from the list entirely but will continue to follow his recovery path because he could become a valuable opportunity in the winter transfer window, potentially at a lower cost. In addition to Napoli, RB Leipzig were tracking him before the injury and are now also the German club waiting to see how his recovery develops.