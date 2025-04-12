Arsenal, Spurs encouraged as Coman informs Bayern Munich of decision

Kingsley Coman is ready to leave Bayern Munich.

The France winger is off contract at the end of the season and has informed Bayern management he wishes to leave, says Sky Deutschland.

Saudi Pro League clubs are keen, though a move to England is also an option.

Arsenal are keen, where they're switching their sights to Coman as Bayern teammate Leroy Sane leans towards staying and signing a new deal.

Also keeping tabs are Tottenham, though their lack of European football will work against them in any race for Coman's signature.