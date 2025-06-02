Tella welcomes "cool" Ten Hag appointment at Bayer Leverkusen

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella has welcomed the appointment of new coach Erik ten Hag.

The former Manchester United manager was named Xabi Alonso's successor last week as the Spaniard left for Real Madrid.

Ex-Southampton midfielder Tella told talkSPORT: “I think it’s cool, I’m happy with the club, we all trust the club to make the right decisions and it’s another one where they have made the right decision.

“Obviously people look at how his time was at Man United. But they forget how brilliant he was at Ajax and we look at stuff like this.

“I’m excited to go back to pre-season and work with him.”

