Newcastle make improved offer for Palace defender Guehi

Newcastle have made an improved offer to snag Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Premier League side are eager to do a deal with their London rivals for the Englishman.Per The Mail and other sources, the deal will start at an initial £55 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

That fee would then increase to £60 million through bonuses, which are said to be achievable.

Whether Palace agree is another matter, as they do not want to lose Guehi so late in the window.

They would not have much time to find a replacement, but Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell is doing his best to try and get the deal done.