Newcastle desperate for Guehi as third bid set to be made

Newcastle United are ready to put in a third offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The center half is highly rated in the Premier League after an impressive Euro 2024 with England.

Per The Mail, the Magpies are determined to secure Guehi and will not take no for an answer.

Eagles co-owner Steve Parish is realistic about keeping a player who does want to move.

However, he will not be strongarmed into selling Guehi for a modest fee by the Magpies.

Parish is said to be seeking a deal worth a minimum £65M for the Englishman.

