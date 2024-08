Crystal Palace boss Glasner trying again for Wolfsburg defender Lacroix

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is again trying for VfL Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix.

Glasner worked with Lacroix at VfL and is keen on a reunion.

Sky Deutschland says Wolfsburg are prepared to sell the defender this month.

With less than a year to run on his current deal, Wolsburg want to avoid losing Lacroix on a Bosman transfer.

As such, they will consider an offer from Palace should they firm up their interest.