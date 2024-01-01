Okoli agent: Bundesliga and Ligue 1 offers before Leicester move

The agent of Caleb Okoli admits he had offers across Europe ahead of joining Leicester City.

The defender left Atalanta for the Foxes last month.

Alessandro Barison told Radio Sportivo: "There were several Italian clubs looking for him, even in France and the Bundesliga. Then Leicester called and told me he dreamed of the Premier League and in 4-5 days we closed everything.

"He has always dreamed of the Premier League since he was fifteen, he arrived prematurely together with the national team. Fulfilling them so young can make him really happy.

"The loans (in Serie B) were clearly winning choices for Caleb, the best choice. I advise all my boys to always play, not to stay in teams with a name but on the bench."