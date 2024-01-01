Okoli agent explains Leicester move: Cooper was key

The agent of Caleb Okoli has explained their move to Leicester City.

The defender completed his switch from Atalanta on Tuesday.

Agent Alessandro Barison told Sportitalia: "Yes, there is satisfaction on my part and above all on Caleb's part. Going to the Premier League has always been his dream, as I told you. This call came perhaps even earlier than expected. I said he wanted to get there in a couple of years, but we were ahead of our time and we are very happy.

"Great credit goes to the family, who were also very careful in the choice and were always close to him. The boy never got to his head."

He continued: "I also met the manager who made me understand that he knew the boy and that he considered him ready to play in the Premier League. When you have the trust of a coach like (Steve) Cooper who he wants you, it's important. The boy is very happy because with maximum trust from both the coach and the management they wanted him badly and in 3-4 days it was all over."