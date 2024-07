Leicester raiding Atalanta for Okoli

Leicester City are on the verge of completing a permanent signing ahead of their Premier League return.

The Foxes are back in the English top flight after securing promotion last season.

Per European reports, Leicester are adding Caleb Okoli to their ranks.

The Italy Under-21 star came through the Atalanta academy and was impressive during a loan spell last season.

The defender shone at Frosinone and has done enough to earn a move to the Premier League.