Liverpool could make a bold January transfer offer for Borussia Monchengladbach teenager Wael Mohya.

According to reports from German journalist Christian Falk, the Reds have pulled alongside Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for the highly-rated 17-year-old.

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Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are also in the conversation and Liverpool may need to wait and see if he prefers to stay in Germany at this stage.

"Bayern Munich definitely have Mohya on their list. And Liverpool and Brighton in the Premier League are showing concrete interest in the 17-year-old,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“This is why Gladbach would be well-advised to try and offer him a new contract, so they can have some influence over how long the player stays at the club, or, at least, ensure they get a sizeable sum from a permanent transfer.

"I heard there has already been contact with Mohya’s agent, Thies Bliemeister, and they talked about a move to Leverkusen. The next step is to talk to the player, his family and then the club. He doesn’t have a long-term contract at Gladbach, so there is a chance to make this deal happen."