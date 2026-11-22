Jamal Musiala faces an increasingly uncertain future at Bayern Munich, but is determined to do all he can for the club.

The 23-year-old collapsed twice during friendly games in August and has endured a difficult period since. Musiala described the situation as "easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction".

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There is a general acceptance that nobody can yet be certain how quickly he will return to his previous levels in the game.

That uncertainty has now spilled into the public domain, with several senior Bayern figures making comments about his future and the lucrative contract he signed in 2025, which runs until 2030.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness has questioned whether Musiala will ever recover his previous performance levels, while chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have also raised the prospect of revisiting his contractual situation if he does not return to his best.

Those comments have prompted a strong response from FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, who accused Bayern of putting pressure on the player and his representatives ahead of any potential discussions.

There is a feeling within the club that difficult decisions may eventually need to be considered, with some doubts surfacing over whether Bayern should continue building their plans around him.

However, sources insist Musiala is not currently thinking about leaving.

He has loved his time at Bayern and previously viewed the club as the ideal environment for his development. His commitment was underlined by the long-term extension he signed only last year.

For now, his priority is getting back to full fitness and rediscovering his best football, rather than considering a change of scenery. But the situation is one Bayern will need to address, particularly if doubts over his long-term outlook remain.

Flashscore sources understand the summer is likely to become an important point for reassessing the situation, when Bayern will have a clearer picture of Musiala's progress and what both sides want from the next stage of his career.