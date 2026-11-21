Bayern Munich pair Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala are both eligible to leave the club next summer as per clauses in their respective contracts.

Germany international Musiala is committed to the defending Bundesliga champions until 2030 with Upamecano also tied down until the end of the 2029/30 campaign.

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However, both players have clauses inserted into those deals which would automatically trigger transfer talks, if certain bids were made for them from June 2027 onwards.

As per Sky Sports Germany, Upamecano's exit clause a the Allianz Arena is set at around €65 million with Musiala's rumoured to be closer to €80 million.

The club is not actively looking to sell either player at this stage, but internal conversations have taken place over Musiala's future in Bavaria, due to and underlying neurological condition for the 23-year-old.