Man City (& Viana) to throw everything at Wirtz swoop
Manchester City will prioritise a deal for Florian Wirtz as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

City great De Bruyne will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, as confirmed by the player on Friday.

The Mirror says City see Wirtz as the ideal replacement for De Bruyne.

Incoming sports director Hugo Viana will be tasked to reach a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the Germany international.

And City will hand Viana £100m to get a deal done.

There is a belief inside City that Bayer coach Xabi Alonso would prefer to see Wirtz move abroad ahead of selling him to local rivals Bayern Munich.

Wirtz is on €80,000-a-week at Bayer and will expected to more than triple that salary to make the move to England.

