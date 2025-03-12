Arsenal interested in Bayern Munich's Sane in free transfer this summer

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane this summer who is available for free as his contract is set to expire.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already worked with the 29-year-old during their time at Manchester City and has a good relationship with the forward who could be the key to solving the club’s lack of creativity up front. The Bavarian side successfully qualified for the next Champions League phase after beating Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 but Sane was absent as he watched from the bench.

Manager Vicent Kompany has preferred the likes of Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise this season and with talks stalled between Sane and the club it seems likely he will be let go when the season ends. As reported by Mail Online, Sane would have signed a new contract if one had been offered but is now looking elsewhere for regular football.

The German international has started just 12 times out of 21 matches in the domestic league this season and will now have his pick of the clubs when the window opens with the Gunners set to be leading the race. With both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka out for the rest of the season, Arsenal have struggled to create opportunities in attack. Arteta may opt for Sane who is a proven goalscorer both in the Bundesliga and the Premier League.