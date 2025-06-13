Tribal Football
Porto and Arsenal at deadlock over Vieira future

Arsenal seeking a buyer for Fabio Vieira.

Vieira remains on-loan with Porto for the Club World Cup, but will not be signing him permanently.

The Sun says Porto president Andre Villas-Boas wants to keep hold of Vieira, but the club doesn't have the spending power to sign the midfielder permanently.

As such, Vieira is set to return to Arsenal after the USA-based tournament.

For their part, Arsenal are now seeking a new buyer for Vieira before the start of preseason training.

