Liverpool ponder swap offer for Bayer Leverkusen defender Hincapie
Liverpool are hoping to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid to a key target.

The Reds are hoping to bring in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie before the transfer window closes.

The Reds are the team with the most interest in Hincapie at present.

There is even a suggestion that the deal may involve a player swap on the other end.

The Bundesliga side are said to have enquired about Reds centre-back Sepp van den Berg.

The latter is also being linked with a move to Premier League side Brentford.

