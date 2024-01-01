Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits being Wirtz fan

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has lavished praise on Florian Wirtz.

The German playmaker is one who has come in for a little bit of criticism at Euro 2024.

Wirtz was dropped for Germany’s most recent win in the competition, but may hope to get his place back as they prepare to take on Spain in the quarter final on Friday.

“I am a huge fan of Wirtz,” said Postecoglou while doing punditry duties for a television network.

“We played against him when I was at Celtic in the Europa League. He was only 19 and unbelievable then.”

Spurs and Liverpool are among the teams being linked to the Bayer Leverkusen star.